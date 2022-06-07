Tyler, The Creator is one of the biggest artists in the entire hip-hop world and when it comes to fashion, he has been able to carve out a lane for himself with GOLF le Fleur*. This brand has been working alongside Converse for quite a while now and it has been a while since the two dropped a brand new shoe. Well, that is going to change this week thanks to the Converse GLF 2.0, which can be found down below.

As you can see, this model features a minimalist construction and it will even debut in two colorways including “Oil Green and Bison” and “Curry and Copper Tan." These are definitely some intriguing models that fit within the aesthetic of the GOLF le Fleur* brand. They are perfect for casual occasions and we're sure we will see a lot of these throughout the summer.

If you are interested in copping these kicks, you can do so over at converse.com and at golflefleur.com as of Thursday, June 9th. Both sneakers will be worth $110 USD which is in line with other GOLF le Fleur* releases. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Converse

Image via Converse