mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GoldLink's Releases "Joke Ting" Ahead Of New Album "Diaspora"

Rose Lilah
May 31, 2019 10:58
832 Views
91
2
CoverCover

Joke Ting
GoldLink Feat. Ari PenSmith

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
5 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

GoldLink drops off a new single that comes with an album announcement.


GoldLink has seriously been missing in action for far too long. He's been resurfacing in bite-size form recently, and we couldn't be happier. Every bite-sized return is a vibe; groovy, funky and complete with GoldLink's whimsical sing-song flow. I say bite-sized, because he's really only delivered a song here and there, and sometimes just as a feature too: Santi's tapped the DMV native for "Mari," while Col3trane grabbed him for "Super Powers."

Today, though, he keeps the momentum going from his mid-May release "Zulu Screams" with another dope release, "Joke Ting." However we get more than just a song: we get an album announcement (!). GoldLink's upcoming album, Diaspora, is due out June 12. We'll be hearing a lot more from him too, because in addition to the album he's announced an Apple Beats radio show called IFFY FM. The show is set to air Fridays at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. 

GoldLink says of the show: "The radio station with no rules, created for the New Americana. Each show is like no other; a carefully curated journey through sound touching many corners of the world, with special guest appearances you won't want to miss." 

Are you excited for all the GoldLink tings to come? (See what I did there?) 

Quotable Lyrics

Still actin' like I'm on the block, uh
Still get a call from the boys in the pen'
Puttin' money on the books when they lack
Rich nigga do it for the children
Wanna talk numbers, talk billions
.44, nigga might kill him
Move in the night, slide and I might
Put that nigga where you can't see him
And we might do it for no reason
This how I moved all season

GoldLink
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  9  1
  2
  832
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
GoldLink Ari PenSmith diaspora
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS GoldLink's Releases "Joke Ting" Ahead Of New Album "Diaspora"
101
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject