GoldLink's Releases "Joke Ting" Ahead Of New Album "Diaspora"

GoldLink has seriously been missing in action for far too long. He's been resurfacing in bite-size form recently, and we couldn't be happier. Every bite-sized return is a vibe; groovy, funky and complete with GoldLink's whimsical sing-song flow. I say bite-sized, because he's really only delivered a song here and there, and sometimes just as a feature too: Santi's tapped the DMV native for "Mari," while Col3trane grabbed him for "Super Powers."

Today, though, he keeps the momentum going from his mid-May release "Zulu Screams" with another dope release, "Joke Ting." However we get more than just a song: we get an album announcement (!). GoldLink's upcoming album, Diaspora, is due out June 12. We'll be hearing a lot more from him too, because in addition to the album he's announced an Apple Beats radio show called IFFY FM. The show is set to air Fridays at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.

GoldLink says of the show: "The radio station with no rules, created for the New Americana. Each show is like no other; a carefully curated journey through sound touching many corners of the world, with special guest appearances you won't want to miss."

Are you excited for all the GoldLink tings to come? (See what I did there?)

Quotable Lyrics

Still actin' like I'm on the block, uh

Still get a call from the boys in the pen'

Puttin' money on the books when they lack

Rich nigga do it for the children

Wanna talk numbers, talk billions

.44, nigga might kill him

Move in the night, slide and I might

Put that nigga where you can't see him

And we might do it for no reason

This how I moved all season