GoldLink Gets Spicy On The Track "Spanish Song"

Aida C.
June 16, 2019 14:59
265 Views
22
1
Spanish Song
GoldLink

GoldLink gets real spicy on the latin-infused track "Spanish Song."


GoldLink returns with a versatile sound, a latin-infused one at that. The song "Spanish Song" reminds us of GoldLink's wonderful meshing style as it mixes the groove and the smooth for the perfect combination. Through the instrumental, we can hear a variety of instruments and assembly of vocals which do GoldLink's bars justice. Once more, the artist returns to bless our ears with a song about a mesmerizing Spanish lover, whose lusty moves on the dancefloor is driving him crazy. On the hook, we find the encouraging voice of an unidentified artist, but it nevertheless, makes for a great song.  

GoldLink recently dropped the eclectic project, Diaspora. The well-rounded body of work from the DMV artist reflects his musical prowess and ability to mesh a series of different styles together. Moreover, the album calls on collaborations from a slew of artists which include Tyler The Creator, Khalid, Pusha T, and even Afrobeat artists Wizkid and Maleek Berry. 

Quotable Lyrics

I feel invincible when I'm high as the roof
Entitled, streaming Tidal, I stream off the roof
Bought the richest coupe, liquor got me loose, uh-uh

