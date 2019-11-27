Hip hop isn't the only community that continues to mourn the untimely death of Mac Miller. It's been a little over a year since the world was shocked by the news that the 26-year-old rapper accidentally overdosed on a fatal cocktail of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol. There have been an overwhelming amount of tributes and memories shared by those who knew Mac well, including rapper Rapsody who just recently sat down with No Jumper and shared kind words about the late artist.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

GoldLink shared a message of his own on Tuesday when he uploaded a photo of Mac Miller with a lengthy caption. In the Fall of 2015, GoldLink supported Mac on the Pennsylvania rapper's GO:OD AM Tour, so he decided it was a good time to reflect on their friendship. "I’d be lying if I said I was surprised to hear that you died on us. Not because you were necessarily troubled, but because you were special and because of that, you were troubled," GoldLink wrote.

He talked about how he and Mac weren't always on good terms but that Mac heavily supported his music. "I always thought you drove yourself insane about your own music. So much that, you would adopt styles as homage to those around you that you loved. That’s where our problem started," GoldLink revealed, stating that Mac copied his record And After That, We Didn't Talk. "Divine Feminine was an actual blueprint of 'and after that we didn’t talk'. Your single was called 'Dang!' Ft. Anderson Paak...you had Souelction support you on the Divine Feminine tour and when I tried to contact you, about anything at all...you never hit me."

GoldLink closed by saying that he ran into Mac at Coachella and Mac put his "head down like an innocent child, but I told you to pick it up and I hugged you like the brother you are to me." It was an interesting set of memories to share, but of course, Mac Miller fans accused GoldLink of backhandedly complimenting the late singer while also telling the world that he was a creative thief. Read GoldLink's message in full below and check out a few reactions from the public, as well.