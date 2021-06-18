GoldLink Explores New Sounds On "HARAM!"

GoldLink has always been unafraid to experiment with different sounds, and today he's carried on the tradition with the release of his new album HARAM! Bringing a varied number of collaborators into the mix -- Rich The Kid, NLE Choppa, Santigold, Flo Milli, Pressa, and more -- Goldlink's latest finds him exploring the lessons and experiences he picked up while living in London and Amsterdam.

Off the bat, it's clear that GoldLink's Haram is cut from a different cloth. Kicking off with a blistering and distorted duet with NLE Choppa, the project makes a continuous impression through creative production and impressive flows from GoldLink. Single "White Walls" finds him firing off staccato rhymes over a whispy instrumental, while "Terrordome" conjures the bittersweet emotional melancholy of an eighties coming-of-age anthem.

Though the project certainly begins on an explosive note, GoldLink has no problem slowing down and pulling back, trading in the synthesizers for acoustic guitars on the intimate Flo Milli collab "Raindrops." The UK is represented a few songs down the line, with Fire! sliding through to trade bars on the aptly-titled "Culture Clash," as well as the Santigold-assisted "Wild And Lethal Trash!" Though it's not exactly the most cohesive listening experience on the sonic level, GoldLink's daring vision remains a highly rewarding experience -- if a little challenging. Check it out for yourself and share your thoughts in the comments below.