GoldLink Continues To Toy With His Sound On New Single "Dunya"

Alexander Cole
December 04, 2020 13:21
Image via GoldLink

GoldLink is back with his second single in two weeks.


GoldLink has been one of the more interesting artists to emerge over the past few years and with each new project, he continues to experiment and refine his sound. Just two weeks ago, he surprised fans with a bizarre track called "Best Rapper In The Fuckin World" and now, he's following that up with a brand new effort called Dunya.

This track features an artist by the name of LukeyWorld and for the most part, this is a return to form for GoldLink. Production-wise, we get a nice hypnotic beat with some sounds that are reminiscent of some 90s video games. Meanwhile, LukeyWorld and GoldLink pair up for a catchy hook, with GoldLink getting in his bag on the verses.

Give this track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Right for the bro, go, uh, put it in a chokehold, uh
Met a lil' crazy bitch, uh, crazy what I like, though
3-D print truck, yeah, 3-D Benz truck, yeah
When I really wanna rap-rap, I'ma really run 'em up, uh

GoldLink
