GoldLink Assists August 08 In "Simple Pleasures" Remix

Los Angeles singer AUGUST 08 employs GoldLink for a remix of his “Simple Pleasures.” The original version of the track, which was released back in May, was produced by Govi, August Grant and Wax Motif. A slightly more summer-twinged take on the original, when listened closely you can hear that the track is a little heavier-handed (pun intended) with the claps. DMV rapper, GoldLink, comes through with a lyric-heavy, but short-lived verse on the track, adding a much-needed wordy component to this otherwise slightly repetitive bop.

After the critical success of his album Diaspora last month, GoldLink proved to fans (old and new alike) that he had something to show for his name. Showcasing his ear for flawless production, his seamless flows, as well as his smart feature choices, the "Zulu Screams" rapper showed UP and showed OUT for his most recent project. Now, appearing on this poolside banger, GoldLink offers a speedy, but commendable, flow, adding an abrupt sense of smooth sensuality to the techno-esque bop.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ayo shawty listen to this,

This a one night ticket to the passion exists, the process,

'Cus I'm blessed when you moving your hips

Got me losing my shit, might get gritty and grip,

I ain't in for the rights and the doves, just to hypen the buzz,



