GoldLink & WizKid Speak No Evil On "No Lie"

GoldLink's collaboration with WizKid felt like inevitably for a couple of reasons. For starters, the DMV rapper/singer has become a frequent flyer within the Nigerian peninsula, judging by his work with Maleek Berry and Santi in the past few months. Leading up to the submission of Diaspora, GoldLink enlisted all the right helpers, like Nigeria's own P2J, the main executor of the production team that crafted "No Lie" featuring WizKid - a standout on his new project.

P2J is, after all, noted for his textural influence on the reigning Afrobeats sound predicated by such artists as Tiwa Savage, for whom he laid the groundwork "Get It Now" and countless other hit records. The reality is that GoldLink has done what A Boogie couldn't do before him: create a palatable center for the World's best to gather, musically. "No Lie" is certainly a major proponent of how the internal webbing came to essence so naturally.

Quotable Lyrics:

Act like you don't know me

Mi no lie

I do this thing and I do this thing for real

Mi no lie

Got a couple girls and guys who could die for me

Mi no lie

Buss' up the party and everything, doo, doo

Mi no lie.

- WizKid