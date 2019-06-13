In the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday, GoldLink dropped his hot record Diaspora. The album hasn't even been out for 24 hours and it's already gained rave reviews from fans and critics alike. GoldLink first released his Afrobeats, dancehall single "Zulu Screams" featuring Maleek Berry and Bibi Bourelly at the beginning of May, and he brought that flavor to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when he and Berry performed for the live studio audience.

The performance featured GoldLink on a small, elevated stage outfitted with speakers as a team of dancers performed on the floor level. The dancers wore clothing with Jamaican or Pan-African flag colors as they displayed moves that were much like those you would find in a dancehall nightclub. The collective performed under reddish-pink and blue lights with a large full moon in the background placed behind GoldLink.

The Grammy-nominated artist hasn't delivered much music since his 2017 album At What Cost, but Diaspora was well worth the wait. He spoke with Wonderland about the production of "Zulu Screams" stating, "I’ll say there’s this sci-fi element to Zulu that makes the track infectious and draws you inward into hypnosis. The repeatability is the only one of its kind all year. The track is best understood with the body of work it belongs too."