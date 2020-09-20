This has been a tough year for numerous reasons. When it comes to celebrity deaths, this is especially true as various heroes have passed away at a young age. Two of those men are none other than basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and beloved actor Chadwick Boseman. Both of these men have left behind an incredible legacy that will stand the test of time. Their deaths are certainly sad and upsetting, although it's been comforting to see the outpouring of support and tributes made in their honor.

This weekend, Golden Tate of the New York Giants will be honoring both of these men when he takes to the field against the Chicago Bears. As you can see in the tweet below, his cleats will feature a photo of Boseman on one foot, while Kobe will be placed on the other. On the Kobe side, you can see his Black Mamba logo, while the Boseman side says "Forever."

NFL players have been coming through with some unique cleats as of late, and Tate's are certainly no exception. It's always fun when the players do stuff like this as it allows them to showcase what they're passionate about, while also offering tributes to those who have made an impact on people's lives.

If you're watching the Giants game today, definitely be on the lookout for these cleats.