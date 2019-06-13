When the Golden State Warriors kick off their 2019-2020 season in October, they will be playing in a brand new arena called the Chase Center. They will be moving from Oracle Arena on Oakland to San Francisco and to mark the occasion, the Warriors are making some slight changes to their logo in order to give a more authentic feel to the franchise. When you look at the new logo, it doesn't seem all that different although as the team's Twitter account explained, there are some slight differences.