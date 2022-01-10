The 2022 Golden Globes were held, Sunday night, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but the event was not televised, nor was there an audience. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) say the event was toned down due to COVID-19; however, NBC announced that it would no longer broadcast the awards show due to several ethical questions including a lack of diversity among the HFPA and more.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As for the awards, HBO's Succession crushed it by winning Best television series as well as multiple acting awards. The Power of the Dog also took home several awards for film.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best television series — musical or comedy