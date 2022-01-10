The 2022 Golden Globes were held, Sunday night, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, but the event was not televised, nor was there an audience. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) say the event was toned down due to COVID-19; however, NBC announced that it would no longer broadcast the awards show due to several ethical questions including a lack of diversity among the HFPA and more.

Golden Globe Awards
As for the awards, HBO's Succession crushed it by winning Best television series as well as multiple acting awards. The Power of the Dog also took home several awards for film.

Check out the full list of winners below.

Best television series — musical or comedy

The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story

Best actor in a television series — drama

Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing

Best actress in a miniseries or television film

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Best actor in a miniseries or television film

Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

Best television series — drama

Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up 
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best actress in a television series — drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best motion picture — drama

Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog

Best director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune

Best supporting actor in a motion picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best screenplay — motion picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best actor in a motion picture — drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best original score

The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer

Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best miniseries or television film

Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad

Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game

Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks

Best motion picture — foreign language

Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers 

Best motion picture — animated

Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best original song

King Richard, "Be Alive" — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, "Dos Oruguitas"— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, "Down to Joy" — Van Morrison
Respect, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)" — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, "No Time to Die" — Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

