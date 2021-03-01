Last night, the 78th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, aired after a nearly two-month delay due to coronavirus. Poehler and Fey hosted the ceremony bicoastally, with Fey in New York City and Poehler in California, where the show is traditionally held. Nominees joined from their computers this year, which gave the show a more intimate and unique feel from previous years.

Standout winners from the ceremony include Chadwick Boseman, who posthumously received an award for best actor in a drama in his final role, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever to receive the best director award for Nomadland, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won best comedy film.

For a comprehensive list of all the nominees and winners, keep reading below.

Best Television Series - Drama

The Crown - Winner

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Schitt's Creek - Winner

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Queen's Gambit - Winner

Normal People

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Emma Corrin, The Crown - Winner

Olivia Coleman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown - Winner

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - Winner

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy



Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Winner

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role



Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Winner

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe - Winner

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit - Winner

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television



Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True - Winner

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Best Motion Picture - Drama



Nomadland - Winner

The Father

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Director - Motion Picture



Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Winner

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami…

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama



Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Winner

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama



Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - Winner

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy



Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - Winner

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - Winner

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture - Animated



Soul - Winner

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Wolfwalkers

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language



Minari - Winner

La Llorna

Another Round

The Life Ahead

Two of Us

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture



Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Winner

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

"Io Sì (Seen)," Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi - The Life Ahead - Winner

"Fight for You," H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas - Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite - The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Speak Now," Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth - One Night in Miami...

"Tigress & Tweed," Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul - Winner

Alexander Desplat, The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Göransson, Tenet

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank