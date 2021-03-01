Amy Poehler and Tina Fey hosted the awards ceremony.
Last night, the 78th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, aired after a nearly two-month delay due to coronavirus. Poehler and Fey hosted the ceremony bicoastally, with Fey in New York City and Poehler in California, where the show is traditionally held. Nominees joined from their computers this year, which gave the show a more intimate and unique feel from previous years.
Standout winners from the ceremony include Chadwick Boseman, who posthumously received an award for best actor in a drama in his final role, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Chloé Zhao became the second woman ever to receive the best director award for Nomadland, and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won best comedy film.
For a comprehensive list of all the nominees and winners, keep reading below.
Best Television Series - Drama
The Crown - Winner
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Schitt's Creek - Winner
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Queen's Gambit - Winner
Normal People
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Emma Corrin, The Crown - Winner
Olivia Coleman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
Josh O’Connor, The Crown - Winner
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek - Winner
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso - Winner
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown - Winner
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe - Winner
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit - Winner
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True - Winner
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nomadland - Winner
The Father
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Director - Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland - Winner
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami…
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Andra Day, The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - Winner
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Winner
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot - Winner
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Winner
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian - Winner
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah - Winner
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Soul - Winner
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Wolfwalkers
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language
Minari - Winner
La Llorna
Another Round
The Life Ahead
Two of Us
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Winner
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
"Io Sì (Seen)," Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi - The Life Ahead - Winner
"Fight for You," H.E.R., Dernst Emile II, Tiara Thomas - Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite - The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Speak Now," Leslie Odom, Jr., Sam Ashworth - One Night in Miami...
"Tigress & Tweed," Raphael Saadiq, Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste, Soul - Winner
Alexander Desplat, The Midnight Sky
Ludwig Göransson, Tenet
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Mank