Like it or not, Bill Goldberg will reportedly be featured on the SummerSlam card next Sunday. This begs the question: Who's Next?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg will be taking on Dolph Ziggler at the annual Summer PPV, although the WWE has not yet officially announced the match.

WWE had been teasing a Ziggler vs. Miz match at SummerSlam, but they will reportedly shift gears ahead of the August 11 PPV. As noted by Meltzer, “currently they (WWE) are advertising Ziggler vs. The Miz, which has been the match built up on television. But Ziggler vs. Miz is a red herring and the idea is that Ziggler by disrespecting Shawn Michaels and superkicking him, disrespected the legends.”

Goldberg's last match came against Undertaker at WWE Super ShowDown in June, and it was a total disaster, leaving many fans less than thrilled about his upcoming scrap with Ziggler.

