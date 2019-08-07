In light of the recent tragedies in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas, people have come together in the hopes of uplifting one another in the face of such great loss. However, like many other shootings or unfortunate circumstances that have come before these, there are those who seek to make an unscrupulous profit off of another's death.

Days ago, a man walked into an El Paso Walmart store with a rifle and senselessly murdered 22 people. Thirteen hours later, a man opened fire on the entrance of a Dayton bar a little after 1:00 a.m. and killed nine people. In the second shooting, the gunman was shot and killed by police. Almost immediately there were crowdfunding pages for the victims and their families. Aside from those that lost their lives, there were dozens more who were injured in the attacks, and many knew that there would be financial burdens.



Mario Tama/Getty Images

However, GoFundMe has told TMZ that they are doing all that they can to make sure that the fake pages—many of which they know exist—are found and deleted as soon as possible. People are known to create these pages claiming to be collecting money on behalf of someone who is injured or by stating that they were injured themselves, without having any real connection to the shootings.

GoFundMe reportedly has a team that is working 24 hours as the comb through any case that states they are related to these recent incidents. The company is also reportedly switching things up and verifying pages, so if anyone isn't included in their collection, they would ask that those looking to donate would use caution.