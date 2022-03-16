T.I. has remained a pivotal figure in Southern hip-hop over the years but he's also expanded beyond music as an accomplished entrepreneur and actor. He's hosted Netflix series, had his own reality shows and even appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the past few weeks, the rapper has tried his hand out in comedy.



Tip got applause from several people but there was some friction between him and Godfrey. The comic served as the headliner in Atlanta and once he got off the stage, T.I. popped up as a surprise guest. "As a headliner, no one is supposed to go up after you," Godfrey said, which later garnered a heated response from the rapper.

The two later patched it up with T.I. calling into Godfrey's podcast but it seems like Nick Cannon had to intervene first. During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Godfrey broke down that he never actually put T.I. down for trying comedy. After his sets are over, he said that he goes to the green room to decompress and when he explained it on his podcast, the clip went viral.

"I didn't know him to do comedy so I'm not going to watch. Not saying he shouldn't be doing comedy. I'm just a headliner. I just finished. It was for that moment," Godfrey explained. "But I know somebody took that excerpt of me saying that, showed it to T.I., and then T.I. was in the woods. You know when T.I. goes in the woods at that angle. I just want to say somethin' that's on my heart. I gotta expeditiously take care of this situation. and I was like, 'Aw shit.'"

Godfrey explained that the comments about T.I. spread like wildfire, and soon after, he was receiving calls from the fellow comic in the South. He explained that T.I. doing a stand-up set after wrapping up his headlining set was as if T.I. played a concert and then suddenly, a comedian jumped on stage afterward to debut new music.

Eventually, Godfrey called on Nick Cannon who put both of them on FaceTime with each other to dive into their issues. Godfrey said it was actually a great conversation with T.I. referring to the comedian as a "GOAT."

