GNAR Drops Off HIs Latest Track "Cabbage"

Lil Gnar built an incredibly strong underground following before his career began to takeover. Over the years, he's released a ton of music and his Instagram aesthetic is enough to draw people in. Now, he returns with his latest track, "CABBAGE." The rapper's new single is on a more melodic wave while hopping over shiny production. It's an easy listen that definitely sounds like it would be more fitting to smoke out to in your car than hear in the club but I can also see it going off in the function.

Hopefully, with the new single, we could expect some new music from Lil Gnar in the foreseeable future. Peep Lil Gnar's new single "Cabbage" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I was down too long so I had to grab it

And they won't touch my chain,

I get to spazzin, I get to clappin'

I got to L.A, just for a day, fuck on a baddie

I shop in L.A. and I don't do baggage

I'm so far from average