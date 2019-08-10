mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GNAR Drops Off HIs Latest Track "Cabbage"

Aron A.
August 10, 2019 16:35
75 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Cabbage
Lil Gnar

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Gnar is back with his latest track.


Lil Gnar built an incredibly strong underground following before his career began to takeover. Over the years, he's released a ton of music and his Instagram aesthetic is enough to draw people in. Now, he returns with his latest track, "CABBAGE." The rapper's new single is on a more melodic wave while hopping over shiny production. It's an easy listen that definitely sounds like it would be more fitting to smoke out to in your car than hear in the club but I can also see it going off in the function.

Hopefully, with the new single, we could expect some new music from Lil Gnar in the foreseeable future. Peep Lil Gnar's new single "Cabbage" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I was down too long so I had to grab it
And they won't touch my chain,
I get to spazzin, I get to clappin'
I got to L.A, just for a day, fuck on a baddie
I shop in L.A. and I don't do baggage
I'm so far from average

Lil Gnar
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  75
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Lil Gnar new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS GNAR Drops Off HIs Latest Track "Cabbage"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject