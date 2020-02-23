GNAR & Germ Teamed Up For New Project "Big Bad Gnar Sh*t 2"

GNAR and Germ dropped the long-awaited followup to their 2018 project Big Bad Gnar Shit, aptly titled Big Bad Gnar Shit 2, on Friday.

The project is a short and sweet five tracks in length, which include the single "Jungle Boys." Each song is as hard-hitting as the last and features both GNAR and Germ vibing off of each other to perform as well as ever. It's hard to pick highlights from such a short project, but "Hibachi" is bound to be a fan favorite. "Eat it like Hibachi 'cause young n***a kinda poppin'/ Pussy haughty taughty, know I call that bitch wasabi," GNAR raps on the chorus.

Originally a skater, GNAR became focuses on rapping after his track “Ride Wit Da Fye” blew up in 2018. He explained why he chose the name GNAR to High Snobiety saying it comes from skating: "That’s where the brand name comes from too! Gnarcotic. Just through skating, kind of a life mantra just through skating. Gnarly is kind of a sick word. It’s like beat street. To me, it means an addiction to the streets because like skating is the most addicting drug."

Check out the project below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

Perc 300

Jungle Boys

Who is U

Ride Wit Da Fye PT. 3

Hibachi