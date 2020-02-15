GNAR & Germ Prep For #BBGS2 Album With New Single "Jungle Boys"

GNARCOTIC GANG head honchos GNAR and Germ are always known for bringing something you can rage out to, and they haven't switched up one bit on the duo's new joint single titled "Jungle Boys."

Expected to appear on their upcoming project Big Bad Gnar Shit 2, "Jungle Boys" doesn't stray too far away in terms of subject matter from past songs like "Pop The Clip," "Kick My Drip" and especially "Samurai Shit" that appeared on their 2018 EP Big Bad Gnar Shit. Overall, we just give these guys props for consistency and going with what they know best: turning up!

Listen to "Jungle Boys" by GNAR and Germ below, and expect Big Bad Gnar Shit 2 to arrive on February 21:

Quotable Lyrics:

In the jungle with my slimes, still

Nines on the side of my brethren

We keep the metal whenever we step in

We'll have the Glock shoot right off of the hip

P***y ass n***a, boy look like a lick

I turned to rappin' instead of these bricks

I crash the party, I let off my stick

My whips is all crazy, your b*tch behind tint