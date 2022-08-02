GloRilla shared a snippet of a new song on social media, Monday, in which her voice is sounding noticeably deeper than on her previous tracks. The change was met with ample amounts of criticism online, prompting her to respond in a post on Twitter.

"He got 99 problems and the biggest one is me/He got all of these little bitches, but the biggest one is me," she raps on the upcoming song.

"Clear yo throat shorty," one user wrote.

Another joked, "Why she sound like 50 cent trying talk after he got shot."

After noticing the hateful messages, she fired back: "[And] every song y’all done heard that I done put out was before I got my veneers my voice is only this deep because my Pussy is so GOOD DUHHHHHHHH #BIGGLO."

GloRilla, who is behind the hit song, "F.N.F" (Let's Go)," is having a meteoric rise in 2022. She recently inked a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG Records.

“I’ve put in years of hard work to get this point and I’m blessed to sign with the hottest label in music with CMG,” GloRilla said in a press release after the signing. “I manifested this moment and trusted my talent even when others didn’t. I’m grateful for Gotti for believing in me and I’m not gonna let up. Trust that I have more new heat on the way.”

Check out GloRilla's response to the haters below.

[Via]