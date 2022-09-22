GlorRilla is using her new found success to be a blessing to others. The Memphis native has made a name for herself, inspiring folks of all backgrounds to love themselves despite the critics of the world. Now, she gifting young folks the opportunity to excel in their right by donating $25,000 to her former high school.

On Thursday (September 22), the 23-year old star, real name Gloria Woods, stopped by her alma mater, Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School to surprise students with an impromptu performance, as well as a $25,000 donation to the school's seniors and Fine Arts program. The "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," rapper said of the special moment, "I want to put more into the music program. Because you know, like, we don't have the platforms. Like a lot of kids we don't get the platform. It's always from church or from school where you can pursue your dreams."



GloRilla attends the 2022 MTV VMAs- Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

The school's staff was equally as excited for GloRilla's return as the students were. Principal Chiquita Perry, who recalled GloRilla being a quiet student who kept to herself, said of the star's success, “We are extremely proud of Ms. Woods and thankful for her acts of service, leadership, and fellowship to her community."

GloRilla's charitable gesture comes on the heels of the star dropping a new single with Cardi B entitled, "Tomorrow 2." The Bronx rapper has been publicly supportive of the budding rapper since she hit the scene last summer with her viral hit record. GloRilla took to Twitter on Thursday to give fans some insight on her new song with Cardi, tweeting, "It’s official me & my girl @iamcardib Linked up for TOMORROW 2 DROPPING FRIDAY 9/23 @ MIDNIGHT…presave the below let’s gooooooo.”

Watch GloRilla giviving back to her high school below.

