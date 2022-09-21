Some have attempted to discount GloRilla as a one-hit wonder after she dominated the summer with "F.N.F." However, there are many others that feel otherwise. The rapper already landed a deal with Yo Gotti's CMG label while the string of singles she's dropped have maintained steady rotation. "Tomorrow," specifically, has earned praise from many of her fans but it seems that she's readying a sequel alongside Bronx's darling, Cardi B.



Glorilla performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

This afternoon, Cardi B and GloRilla announced their new collaboration, "Tomorrow 2." The Bronx rapper confirmed that she would be hopping on the remix of the record on Instagram, which will drop on Friday at midnight.





The original song appears to be on steady rotation at Cardi B and Offset's home. Yesterday, Cardi shared a video of Offset dancing around to the song. Another video surfaced of Cardi B rapping along to the lyrics. "When you having a bad day remember: EVERYDAY THE SUN WONT SHINE, BUT THAT'S WHY I LOVE TOMORROW," Cardi captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GloRilla ð¦ (@glorillapimp)

GloRilla's continued to keep her foot down on the rap game ever since her breakout moment earlier this summer. There's no doubt that Cardi B's presence on "Tomorrow 2" will help put even more eyes on her in the coming weeks.

Will GloRilla become the next lady in hip-hop to blow up? Let us know in the comment section below.