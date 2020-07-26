Let's be clear, mental health in the black community is not taken as seriously as it should be. It is something that needs serious attention, love, and care. There have been a string of recent deaths by asphyxiation that have made millions of Americans raise their eyebrows. Due to the current social and political climate in America, the occurrence of young black men and women being found hanging is more than just suspicious. But, at the same time, we must also take into account the lack of resources and care provided to the black community when it comes to mental health. There has been another alleged death by asphyxiation that occurred recently that has Americans scratching their heads, trying to determine if there was any foul play.

20-year-old Gloria Bambo was found hanging in her white roommate's garage on July 12. Of course, once the news hit the internet, speculation began to intensify. In response, The McKinney Police Department posted on Facebook to clear up any rumors.

"The McKinney Police Department typically does not comment on suicides, including naming the deceased, but due to the public nature of this case we feel the need to clarify some inaccuracies," the statement reads.

"A number of posts on social media have speculated about the death of Gloria Bambo, a 20-year-old Black female. Ms. Bambo’s body was discovered by her 19-year-old male housemate who has fully cooperated during the investigation. All evidence in the case so far leads investigators to believe it was suicide. The Medical Examiner’s findings are still pending but the preliminary examination of the body has not uncovered any evidence to contradict what was discovered at the residence." The statement continues on to claim that the investigation is still ongoing and not closed. "We are committed to a complete, thorough investigation of Ms. Bambo’s tragic death and we grieve the tragic loss of this promising, young life."