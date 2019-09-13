GlokkNine Comes Down For "Back From Jupiter"

Florida's a breeding ground for talent these days. Many of them have become staples in the Soundcloud rap scene while other have managed to break out. With the backing of Cash Money, GlokkNine is reaching passed Orlando, FL to the world. He's yet to really breakout but he's garnered millions of views on YouTube. Needless to say, he's well on his way.

The rapper came through with his new track, "Back From Jupiter" earlier today. He clarifies at the beginning of the track that he's actually from Mars before jumping into the flow. His Florida drawl is strong but it adds to his vocals as he glides over a ghoulish instrumental. There's an animated aspect to how he's crafted the song. The production sounds like music tracked for a chase scene in a cartoon but there's still heavy content surrounding his upbringing buried into it.

Peep his new track.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no crash dummy, ain't finna service for less than 10 grand

'Cause I'm tellin' you, I'll sweep the shit like ridin' a dust pan

Attention, may I have your attention, put the light on me

I ain't lie, when I first blew up, I had that shine on me

I don't know how, but you can't be trusted, let's just keep it G