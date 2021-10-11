Just last week, a bombshell report came out of the NBA claiming that 18 former players had been arrested and indicted for allegedly stealing $4 million from the league's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. These are very serious accusations as they all come with a potential count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

The players who have been named in the report are Milt Palacio, Sebastian Telfair, Antoine Wright, Darius Miles, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Glen Davis, Jamario Moon, Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Tony Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Melvin Ely, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, and Tony Wroten.

Stacy Revere/BIG3 via Getty Images

Glen "Big Baby" Davis has since responded to these accusations with a video on Instagram where he can be seen on a private plane, eating some fast food. As he explains, he is innocent in this situation, and that they are simply going after him because he is a successful black man. Needless to say, he's not going down without a fight.

"It's ya boy Big Baby, man. Don't believe all that shit on the internet," Davis said. "I will have my day in court. They just mad because a Black man got money. Just trying to keep a Black man down. Shout out Ralo, all them people getting money. My shit legal, man -- a lot of jump shots, a whole lot of jump shots."

This is on ongoing situation, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates.