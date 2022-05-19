Former NBA Champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis gave his Instagram followers an up close and personal look into his post-NBA lifestyle with a video posted to his page on Wednesday. The video showed Davis swimming laps outside in a pool, completely in the buff.

Ron Jenkins/BIG3 via Getty Images

The former Boston Celtic star put his posterior on full display, swimming across the pool with his butt sticking out of the water. The 36-year-old Baton Rouge native left little to the imagination, captioning the video “Morning Swims are the best, Have a cheeky day”, to mixed reviews from his followers. Undefeated women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields appeared to enjoy the post, commenting laughing emojis. Others commented that they would be promptly unfollowing the 9 year NBA veteran.

Davis was a journeyman during his time in professional basketball. He was drafted 35th overall by the Seattle Supersonic in the 2007 NBA draft but was promptly traded to the Boston Celtics, with whom he won the 2008 NBA Championship as a valuable role player. He was later traded to the Orlando Magic, where he spent the next few seasons. His final stint in the NBA landed him with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014.

Following his retirement from basketball, Davis has been pursuing stand up comedy. He is currently working on his Life After Basketball tour, where he tells stories about life during and after the NBA. Hopefully he stays fully clothed for the duration of his tour.

