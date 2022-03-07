Over the last couple of years, Glen "Big Baby" Davis has found himself in trouble with the law. From drug dealing allegations to reports that he committed fraud in order to get insurance money, Davis has had a lot of things to worry about. With that being said, he still has no problems with going out of his way to be in the public eye, for better or for worse.

For example, Davis was at the Boston Celtics Vs. Brooklyn Nets game this weekend, which ended in a win for the Celtics. At one point during the broadcast, the camera switched over to Davis, who was sitting courtside. What happened next was pretty hilarious, as a group of fans came and told Davis he was in their seats. Davis eventually got up and went one row back, which led to a viral clip that made the rounds on Twitter.

After the moment hit social media, fans immediately weighed in on the situation, with most people clowning on Davis. Others expressed some sympathy for the former NBA star, noting that if they were in his situation, they would have done the exact same thing.

Let us know what you think of the ordeal, in the comments section down below.