It's been an eventful few weeks for Kanye West. The release of Donda 2, and its apparent update over the weekend, has largely been overshadowed by Ye's own familial disputes. His issues co-parenting with Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, have been at the center of online attacks on Instagram.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Kanye has certainly faced backlash for his comments. First, he was suspended from Instagram for racially-charged remarks towards Trevor Noah before the Grammys confirmed that they rescinded their invitation to Kanye West to perform at this year's event. Many stated that Kanye's online behavior warrants jail time while others have simply summed up the artist's actions as an attempt to win back his family.

One of Ye's closest friends and collaborators, GLC, went to Instagram where he penned a lengthy response to the online commentary and media coverage of Kanye's recent behavior. GLC explained that Ye has done nothing but try to protect his children at all cost, whether it's building a school to ensure that his kids get the best education or launching Sunday Service "to have his kids at church & form a relationship with God."

"Ye is a #SuperDad! Through these eyes I’ve seen. Don’t fall for those that aim to bring him down," GLC wrote. "The way he is being portrayed in the media is disheartening on many levels especially when it comes to our own people aiming to bring him down. It makes me wonder would the headlines read the same if he wasn’t a Black Man in America? This is known as Meritorious manumission. Meritorious manumission Black leaders are those Black leaders who sell us out for personal gain from those that they deem as superior. They’re also known as sycophants!"

Check out GLC's post below.