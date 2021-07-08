mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Glasses Malone, The Game, & Kurupt Drop "Gangsta Boogie"

Mitch Findlay
July 08, 2021 13:40
Gangsta Boogie
Glasses Malone Feat. The Game & Kurupt

Glasses Malone, The Game, and Kurupt embody the west coast on new banger "Gangsta Boogie."


The west coast is back in full force, and today Glasses Malone has come through with his bouncy new anthem "Gangsta Boogie."

Tapping assists from The Game and Kurupt, the g-funk-fueled track features several Cali staples on deck, namely vocoder vocals and heavy synthesizers. While Kurupt holds it down for the chorus, the verses are handled by Malone and The Game, with the latter turning in an inspired performance that bodes well for his upcoming album. 

Malone detailed his intention behind the track to Complex, who premiered "Gangsta Boogie." "[It's] is the soundtrack to getting back outside,” explains Malone. “Let’s get out of this pandemic with some West Coast flavor. And who better than Glasses, Game, and Kurupt to bring you back to the palm trees with this summer anthem.”

Look for Glasses Malone's new album Glasshouse (The Prequel) to land soon, featuring guest appearances from  Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, The Game, Kurupt, Schoolboy Q, Xzibit, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. Sound off with your thoughts on "Gangsta Boogie" in the comments below. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Seven bullet holes, few still in me
Swervin off the Remy, n***a gassin' up the Hemi
Clutchin' on the semi, n**a this my everyday
And you know the motto, to live and die in LA

Glasses Malone The Game Kurupt
