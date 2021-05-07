Glasses Malone Taps Snoop Dogg, Ice-T, & Ty Dolla $ign For "6 N The Mornin'"

Glasses Malone has come through "6 N The Mornin," an anthem that seems singlehandedly determined to spark nostalgic fondness for the generations of West Coast gangsta rap come and gone. For the occasion, Malone has connected with Snoop Dogg, Ty Dolla $ign, and of course, Ice-T, who set the tone back in 1986 with the release of his own classic single of the same name.

Speaking of which, the legendary OG Ice-T makes sure to put in work on this updated "GMIX" variant, turning in a highlight verse packed with G'd up imagery and unapologetic violence. "I'm a sucker for war, I love conflict," spits Ice. "I love the way my wrist feel when the glock kick / death threats, vendettas and pain / dreams of killing half the n**as in the rap game." In addition to Ice's standout verse, Malone and Snoop also make sure to keep stride, while Ty Dolla's dulcet tones bring a touch of class to the chorus.

Should you appreciate the West Coast, you'll probably find something to enjoy on "6 N The Mornin (GMIX)." Check it out for yourself and sound off with your thoughts on the standout performer in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I'm a sucker for war, I love conflict

I love the way my wrist feel when the glock kick

Death threats, vendettas and pain

Dreams of killing half the n**as in the rap game

