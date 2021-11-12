Glasses Malone Taps ScHoolboy Q, Snoop Dogg, The Game, & More For “Glass House”

At midnight, Glasses Malone provided fans with an updated version of his 2012 mixtape, Glass House. The revamped, enhanced release includes five new songs, three remixes, and of course, the standout tracks from the original highly acclaimed release.

Two songs from the project – “Gangsta Boogie” with Game and Kurupt, and “6 N’ The Mornin’ (GMX)” featuring Ice-T, Snoop Dogg and Ty Dolla $ign – have already been released, giving listeners an early taste of what was to come today. ScHoolboy Q tapped in to provide an ode to gangster hip-hop on the intro while Kurupt provides other narration.





Other guest appearances come from Warren G, Tray Deee, Too Short, and Raphael Saadiq. “As the last true essence of this west coast rap lineage, I want this project to connect the DNA. The history of The West,” Glasses has explained. “Gangsta Rap is the unapologetic truth of our culture delivered in a fiery rebellious way. It brings the excitement that’s been missing in hip-hop.”

Stream Glass House below.

Tracklist:

1. Dear Hip-Hop (intro) ft. Schoolboy Q

2. Thug By Myself

3. That Good (GMX) ft. Warren G and Ty Dolla $ign

4. Story Time with Kurupt (Interlude I)

5. Rollie Time

6. 6 ‘N The Mornin’ (GMX) ft. Snoop Dogg, Ice-T and Ty Dolla $ign

7. Story Time with Kurupt (Interlude II)

8. Let It Go (GMX)

9. Gangsta Boogie ft. The Game and Kurupt

10. Rihanna

11. I Know Allota N*ggas

12. Story Time with Kurupt (Interlude III)

13. ACT1V3 ft. Tray Deee and Kurupt

14. Super Sport ft. Too Short

15. Show No Love ft. Raphael Saadiq

16. Monster Kody (outro) RIP

