Nobody has ever been charged for the murder of Tupac Shakur. One of the most tragic moments in hip-hop history took place in 1996 when the rapper was murdered in Las Vegas, getting gunned down in a drive-by shooting. There has been a lot written about that fateful night and while many assume that Orlando Anderson is responsible for firing the fatal blow, it's impossible to confirm that fact. Glasses Malone took it upon himself to recreate Tupac's final night on the planet in his latest song, going through the events of September 7, 1996 and explaining the story as if he were Anderson.



Angela Weiss/Getty Images

In a new video titled "2Pac Must Die," 39-year-old Los Angeles rapper Glasses Malone takes on the role of Tupac's murderer. The clip starts out with a gunshot, showing a man lying lifeless with blood on his hands before being transported to the hospital. We're then brought to Orlando Anderson's place of residence where he hops in a car, smokes a Swisher with his friends, and heads to the Mike Tyson fight. To get the full backstory, we then see Anderson six weeks before the fight inside of a Foot Locker snatching away somebody's Death Row Records chain. Finally, Anderson gets jumped in a Las Vegas casino and plans his retaliation, which ends in the drive-by that ended Tupac's life.

Watch Glasses Malone's recreation of the story below and let us know how you like the song.

