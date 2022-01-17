Glasses Malone Disses Kim Kardashian On "Kanye Should've Never Married (That B*tch)"

Glasses Malone is making a strong statement with the release of his new song, titled "Kanye Should've Never Married (That B*tch)." The track doesn't actually mention Kim Kardashian by name, but the businesswoman's Kimoji is front-and-center on the song's cover art, showing her enjoying an eggplant snack.

The song, coupled with its eye-catching title, speaks to "toxic femininity" in hip-hop, which Glasses Malone feels is a legitimate problem.

"It’s time to confront the toxic femininity sweeping through Hip-Hop," says the Watts-based rapper. "Women have been poisoned by false idols who themselves have been stricken by tons of insecurities. Enough is enough. Someone has to stand up against it! Why not us? We had to do it, cuh. It had to be the Loc."

Listen to the unapologetic record below and let us know what you think about it.

Quotable Lyrics:

If your body fake, you don't get a husband and a diamond

Just d*ck and a cubic zirconia