Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle didn't seem like prime candidates to compete on Verzuz but, last night, they brought the heat and delivered their biggest hits ever for the world to enjoy, shocking us all.

We can't get enough of the current Verzuz phenomenon, which has seen Timbaland and Swizz Beatz organize a slate of interesting match-ups from Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch to 2 Chainz and Rick Ross. The battles just keep on taking wild turns and the most recent session included two of the most legendary ladies of all time: Miss Gladys and Miss Patti.

Whoever predicted that these two would be facing off is a wise man because this one sent us all down memory lane, marking one of the most unexpected battles to date.

The two iconic soul singers did the damn thing, which even included Dionne Warwick as she joined the duo to perform "That’s What Friends Are For" and "Superwoman."

Reactions were coming in fast on social media for the surprise match-up to close out the weekend, competing with the NFL and offering just as entertaining a show.

Check out some of the best reactions below for a head-to-head that many have declared a tie. Who do you think won the battle?