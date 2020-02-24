mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giveon Unleashes Enchanting "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" Track

Milca P.
February 24, 2020 05:49
35 Views
00
0
Epic RecordsEpic Records
Epic Records

HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY
Giveon

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Crooner Giveon shares a new track.


Singer Giveon has been crafting an incredible catalog that lures in just about anyone within reach. Fresh off wrapping up a supporting tour run alongside Snoh Aalagra, the Epic Records signee returned to share a clip to attach to his "LIKE I WANT YOU" single. He's now followed it up by blessing fans with a new "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" selection. The track arrives on the upstart's birthday as he gets into the spirit of giving.

The cut is characterized by a seamless mixture of Giveon's signature baritone and flawless falsettos. It's a wonderful display of range and composition and easily has Giveon pegged as one to watch within the R&B realm. Enjoy "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just like the day that I met you
The day I thought forever
Say that you love me but that'll last for never
It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life

Giveon
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  35
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Giveon new music new song heartbreak anniversary Songs rnb
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Giveon Unleashes Enchanting "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" Track
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject