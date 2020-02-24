Giveon Unleashes Enchanting "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" Track

Singer Giveon has been crafting an incredible catalog that lures in just about anyone within reach. Fresh off wrapping up a supporting tour run alongside Snoh Aalagra, the Epic Records signee returned to share a clip to attach to his "LIKE I WANT YOU" single. He's now followed it up by blessing fans with a new "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" selection. The track arrives on the upstart's birthday as he gets into the spirit of giving.

The cut is characterized by a seamless mixture of Giveon's signature baritone and flawless falsettos. It's a wonderful display of range and composition and easily has Giveon pegged as one to watch within the R&B realm. Enjoy "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Just like the day that I met you

The day I thought forever

Say that you love me but that'll last for never

It's cold outside, like when you walked out my life