Giveon Shares "Favorite Mistake" Demo

Just a couple of weeks removed from a strong co-sign from Drae after being featured in the rapper's "Chicago Freestyle" track, Giveon has arrived with his latest "Favorite Mistake" track. Labeled as a demo, the cut finds Giveon in his usual dwelling as his rich baritone colors the tale of forbidden love over a self-produced backdrop.

The past year has proven to be a fruitful period for the young crooner as his "Like I Want You" track has attracted a swarm of new fans, compounded with a supporting run alongside Snoh Allegra, and culminating with a look alongside Drizzy. It certainly doesn't hurt that he's equipped with a growing catalog of arresting creations. Dig into "Favorite Mistake" below.

Quotable Lyrics

We both know it's wrong but you're still comin' over

Even when you're gone the feelin' just grow stronger

She'll leave it alone but you're still gettin' closer

We both know it's wrong, can't keep this for long