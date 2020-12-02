Giveon Releases Apple Music Exclusive "O Christmas Tree"

R&B singer, Giveon, 25 — whose debut EP Take Time was recently nominated for Best R&B Album by the 2021 Grammy Awards — just released his first holiday single, "O Christmas Tree." The track is exclusively available to Apple Music subscribers at the moment, but well worth going out of your way to listen to if you're subscribed to a different streaming service.

If his other tracks this year, like "FAVORITE MISTAKE," "LIKE I WANT YOU," and "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" are any indication, "O Christmas Tree" is just as likeable — beyond typical Christmas music standards. His sonorous, sultry, velvety-smooth vocals are timeless ear-candy, regardless of how seasonal the lyrics he's singing are.

Giveon's rendition on the classic holiday tune is enough to make even the Grinch feel festive.

Quotable Lyrics:

