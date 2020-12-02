mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Giveon Releases Apple Music Exclusive "O Christmas Tree"

Ellie Spina
December 02, 2020 15:08
O Christmas Tree
Giveon

Giveon releases Apple Music exclusive "O Christmas Tree" just in time for the holidays.


R&B singer, Giveon, 25 — whose debut EP Take Time was recently nominated for Best R&B Album by the 2021 Grammy Awards — just released his first holiday single, "O Christmas Tree." The track is exclusively available to Apple Music subscribers at the moment, but well worth going out of your way to listen to if you're subscribed to a different streaming service.

If his other tracks this year, like "FAVORITE MISTAKE," "LIKE I WANT YOU," and "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY" are any indication, "O Christmas Tree" is just as likeable — beyond typical Christmas music standards. His sonorous, sultry, velvety-smooth vocals are timeless ear-candy, regardless of how seasonal the lyrics he's singing are.

Giveon's rendition on the classic holiday tune is enough to make even the Grinch feel festive.

Quotable Lyrics:
O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree
Such pleasure do you bring me
O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree
Such pleasure do you bring me
In every year this Christmas tree
It brings to us both joy and glee
O Christmas tree, o Christmas tree
Such pleasure do you bring me

