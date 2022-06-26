Giveon Pours His Heart Out On "Make You Mine"

It was a huge weekend for R&B lovers – not only because of the arrival of Chris Brown's Breezy album, but also due to the legendary Verzuz that went down between Omarion and Mario (not to mention the pre-show, which saw Ray J get flamed for his vocals on "One Wish").

On top of all that, we also got a debut album from 27-year-old Giveon, who dropped off the featureless Give or Take at midnight on Friday, including previously released singles like "Lie Again" and "For Tonight" on the tracklist.

On the project's seventh title, "Make You Mine," the Los Angeles-born vocalist pours his heart out to a potential lover, pondering what lengths he has to go to in order to secure her in his life.

"What would it take here / To make you mine, for real? / I got a taste and now, can't keep off my mind," he muses on the chorus.

Stream "Make You Mine" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below

Quotable Lyrics:

Got high hopes

Just like you

Truth be told

We both got things to lose (Things to lose)

Can't go ghost

Not like usual

Because I'm ready for your love