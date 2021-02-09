Long Beach singer Giveon quickly rose to prominence last year following the release of Drake's "Chicago Freestyle." The artist behind the song's unforgettable hook had fans singing, "Two-thirty baby, won't you meet me by The Bean," all summer long, but he has gained the attention of critics and award shows as well. Heading into the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, the 25-year-old's debut EP TAKE TIME has been nominated for "Best R&B Album," and he has also been nominated for "Outstanding New Artist" at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards. Needless to say, Giveon has been working extremely hard.

Today, Giveon makes his Tiny Desk debut as a part of both NPR's COVID-19 inspired Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series and the outlet's current Black History Month lineup. From the second that he steps onto the stage, it's clear that the Long Beach artist is excited for the opportunity.

"This moment means a lot to me, so just bear with me while I just enjoy this and soak in it," Giveon says, gazing at the scenery around him.

Throughout the course of his 14-minute performance, the Long Beach singer revisits TAKE TIME standouts "THE BEACH" and "LIKE I WANT YOU" and closes things out with "Stuck On You," the final cut from his October EP When It's All Said And Done.

He also brings light to Black History Month and the overall timing of his Tiny Desk performance, saying, "Any moment to do this would be special, but I think Black History Month ... just celebrating Black culture for this month, I'm really excited to get to do this on this platform."

Check out Giveon's full Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

