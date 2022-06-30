Those "before they were famous" stories always entertain fans, so when Giveon visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he couldn't help but share a memory. He may be a chart-topping, award-winning crooner now, but before he hit it big in music, Giveon was an aspiring singer who worked at the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company. During his conversation with Fallon, he even admitted that at times, he was required to wear the shrimp suit to entertain the restaurant's guests.

"So, my third interview for the restaurant—yes, third. I don't know why Bubba Gump requires three interviews for some reason," the singer joked. "I'm walking into the third interview and I just see SZA walking and I ambush her like, 'Hi.' Just was rambling out the words. I don't even remember everything I said."



Aaron J. Thornton / Stringer / Getty Images

As embarrassed as he may have been, Giveon added that the Top Dawg Entertainment songbird was extremely gracious. Just when Giveon thought he was finished telling his story, Fallon reminded him that he sang for SZA, as well.

"Yes, I sang for her, okay! I was gon' leave that part out," Giveon said as the audience laughed. "I was a very big fan. Still am. I was singing for her and she was just like, 'Who is this guy singing?!'" Years later, SZA attended one of Giveon's shows and he reminded her of their previous interaction, but she claimed she didn't remember.

"So, I went on Instagram and unsent the DMs that I sent her." Giveon was unashamed when he admitted that after belting out the song all those years prior, he immediately messaged the singer. It went something like, "This is me, remember?.... Please remember!" It all worked out for the best.

Watch Giveon hilariously revisit his time at Bubba Gump Shrimp Company and share other tales below.