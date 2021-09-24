Giveon Holds On To A Romance Gone Cold On "For Tonight"

He released two EPs during the quarantine and his official debut studio album, When It's All Said and Done... Take Time, was shared earlier this year during the pandemic. Despite the world going through its chaos and changes, Giveon, stylized GIVÄON, has remained a favorite in both Pop and R&B circles as his deep, often haunting vocals captivate a global audience.

On Friday (September 24), Giveon shared his single "For Tonight" along with its visual that complements the track's intimate lyrical approach. "For Tonight" is a song about enjoying the moment with someone special, even though the relationship itself has come to an end. Giveon once again delivers a tune that fans will love, so stream "For Tonight" and drop your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

We've become numb to what we know is wrong

But no one knows but us

The feelings rush every single time we touch

Even though it's what we want, can't keep this up for long