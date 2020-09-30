Giveon Announces New EP, Releases Single "Stuck On You"

Giveon has been having one hell of a year. The singer attracted so many new eyes with the release of "Chicago Freestyle" on Drake's new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes, and he's been able to maintain the momentum with his own new music.

This week, the 25-year-old California native announced that he's got something special coming, appearing on Zane Lowe's Apple Music 1 show to clarify what he was hinting at.

On Friday, Giveon will release his second EP, titled When It's All Said And Done. The four-track pack will feature Snoh Aalegra.

"I am excited beyond words to share these stories with you on 10/2," wrote Giveon on Twitter, sharing a link to his new single "Stuck On You". "The first single from the project ‘Stuck On You’ is out now! I hope you find yourself in my story."

The single is officially out now, available below.

Listen to it and let us know what you think!

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't say "I love you" no more

'Cause my friends gon' judge me for sure

It took some time but I realized

You do me wrong, but it feels right