Fresh off his appearance at Monday night's Met Gala, Giveon has officially announced his first-ever tour.

The 26-year-old Los Angeles-based artist has come a long way since he collaborated with Drake on their 2020 single "Chicago Freestyle," which started Giveon's rise. The singer had a standout verse on Justin Bieber's #1 single "Peaches," and his own single "Heartbreak Anniversary" has done crazy streaming numbers after going viral on social media. Now, Giveon has officially announced his first-ever tour, hitting the road to serenade his fans across North America.

The Timeless Tour will kick off in late November before traveling across fourteen cities. It will make stops in Detroit, Toronto, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, and more.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

This is the first time that many of us will get to witness Giveon's live show, so it will likely be a pretty special tour for anybody in attendance. The announcement comes following the artist's award win for "Peaches" at the MTV VMAs, joining Justin Bieber on stage for Best Pop. He was also nominated for Best New Artist, Best R&B, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing.

Have a look at Giveon's first tour dates below, and buy tickets here.

“Timeless Tour” Dates

Nov 28 2021 - El Club - Detroit, MI, USA

Nov 29 2021 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada

Nov 30 2021 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL, USA

Dec 02 2021 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY, USA

Dec 04 2021 - Theatre of Living Arts (TLA) - Philadelphia, PA, USA

Dec 05 2021 - Union Stage - Washington, DC, USA

Dec 07 2021 - The Loft - Atlanta, GA, USA

Dec 08 2021 - Republic - New Orleans, LA, USA

Dec 10 2021 - Trees - Dallas, TX, USA

Dec 11 2021 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX, USA

Dec 15 2021 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA, USA

Dec 17 2021 - 24 Oxford - Las Vegas, NV, USA

Dec 19 2021 - The New Parish - Oakland, CA, USA

Dec 22 2021 - Neumos - Seattle, WA, USA