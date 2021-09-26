For most, Sundays are meant to relax before kicking off a new work week. And what better way to close out the weekend than the best in R&B? As usual, we got you covered on the best new songs to emerge from the genre on our R&B Season playlist. Here's your breakdown:

It's been a bit over a year since Giveon blessed us with his album, Take Time but there's been no shortage of music coming from his end. Along with some guest appearances, including a reunion with Drake on "In The Bible" alongside Lil Durk, he came through with When It's All Said And Done earlier this year. On Friday, he brought some smooth vibes with the release of his latest single, "For Tonight."

Lucky Daye has been poppin' this week, so it was inevitable that he claimed two spots on this week's playlist. He made the assist on Nao's new album, And Then Life Was Beautiful for the song, "Good Luck." On top of that, he blessed us with his latest single, "Over."

Nao also makes another appearance on the playlist with the Lianne La Havas-assisted record, "Woman."

Other contributions on this week's playlist come from Asian, Nia Sultana, and Alina Berez.

Check out the latest R&B Season playlist update below and make sure you subscribe to HNHH on Spotify.