Warning: This article contains spoilers of Borat 2 out this Friday on Amazon Prime.

Though theatre releases are no longer the norm, at least for those not named Christopher Nolan, streaming services are nabbing some anticipated films. This Friday, Borat 2 will be hitting Amazon Prime and a few film critics got an early viewing of the anticipated sequel. We know thus far that much of the subsequent moviefilm will target the Trump administration including Rudy Giuliani.

Plenty of critics have already highlighted one particular scene in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan with Trump's personal attorney. Apparently, Giuliani gets quite cozy with Borat's 15-year-old daughter, Tutar, as she's referred to throughout the film.

Things apparently get weird when Tutar conducts an interview with Giuliani who starts making remarks about her appearance before joining her in a bedroom. Plenty of the critics who caught the screening said that Giuliani's seen lying on a bed at one point with his hands down his pants and messing with his shirt.

Borat then runs into the room while Giuliani is in there, saying, "She's 15. She's too old for you."

As expected, he also does a lot of Trump praising, sips a bit of liquor, disregarding any social distancing guidelines, and apparently also agrees to eat a bat.

News of this encounter first made headlines in July after it was reported Giuliani called the cops on Sacha Baron Cohen, claiming there was an intrusion. "This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shakedown, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," he told the New York Post. "I only later realised it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

We'll be the judge of that one, Rudy. Are you looking forward to Borat 2?

[Via]