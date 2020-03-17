Gisele Bundchen joined many of the public figures across the world sending out well wishes in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic, with the supermodel writing a touching Instagram note filled with positivity. However, Gisele's location at the time her message was sent might not be the best place for a quarantine.



Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Granted, the Costa Rica beach Gisele was spotted frolicking at with her young kids seemed to be isolated for the most part, but this virus is spreading just too quickly to take any chances. The Instagram note was quite nice though, posted both in English and her native Portuguese language, and came accompanied by a beautiful photo of the sunset that looks absolutely peaceful from afar.

Here's what Gisele wrote in response to the worldwide coronavirus epidemic via her Instagram:

"What is happening in the world is the ultimate reminder that we are all connected to each other and what we choose to do it going to affect us all. For this moment of crisis, we need to understand the importance of physical distancing. We need to protect each other so we don't get sick and can all stay well together. Even if you are young and healthy, we all need to follow the recommended protocols and precautions because in doing so we can end up saving someone's life - particularly the elderly and those who are sick and immunocompromised. We need community thinking. Think about it - it could be your father, mother, grandmother or someone you know that is most at risk. It is important that we act in solidarity and that we act in the best interest of our common society. We cannot let fear and anxiety consume our minds. These feelings generate stress and stress lowers our immune system and our ability to fight infections and viruses. We must instead take care of ourselves and also try our best to help those who are most at risk by supporting them and their basic needs. We have to try and remain calm, positive and continue to support each other. I would also like to thank all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to help all of us. We're all in this together."

She ended her note with a heart emoji, and we can definitely respect the sentiment even though being on a beach right now doesn't seem like the best idea.

See Gisele Bundchen's beach pics over on Daily Mail, and read her original Instagram message below: