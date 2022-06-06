When he's not fulfilling his duties as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44-year-old Tom Brady has been diving into the world of fashion with the upcoming launch of his BRADY Brand, which his wife Gisele Bündchen gave fans a cheeky sneak peek of on her Instagram Story earlier today.

On Monday, the world-famous model captured a video of her man checking himself out in the bathroom mirror while wearing nothing more than a gray bear of boxer briefs. "Hey, somebody's brand new underwear!" she teased off-camera, earning a smile from Brady.

Jokingly, the father of three attempted to hide behind a towel, but not before Bündchen was able to get a closer look with her camera. "What is this?" she asked. "Let me see. Let me see your underwear. Is that BRADY Brand underwear?"

The clip not only landed on the Brazil-born starlet's Story but also on her husband's company's official Twitter page. "Launching Thursday 06.09: Underwear. The most comfortable underwear ever that never loses its shape, and is @giseleofficial approved. Get ready to look and feel #BetterInBrady," they wrote above it.

According to his wife, the Super Bowl champion is a bit of a fashion fanatic. "He loves clothes way more than I do," she told WSJ Magazine last year. "He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That's what fashion is about."

"Tom has accomplished so much in his career, and the world knows him for his love and devotion to the game of football," Bündchen continued. "Now it's great having others also get to know him a bit more, as I do."

