GirlzLuhDev Shares New Project "Day 1 Starter"

GirlzLuhDev is shaping up to be the next biggest hitmaker in the rap game. He sings, raps, and has a unique, off-kilter delivery at times that is difficult to imitate. Needless to say, he has all of the qualities of a star and his current come-up is riveting to watch.

After releasing new singles since the beginning of the year, he's formally returned with his latest project, Day 1 Starter. The rapper's new project is a 9-song affair that serves as his official debut project. He largely holds it down on his own but he does get some assistance on a few tracks. The title song includes an appearance from REMBLE while DACHINC appears on "Tooka."

Check out the latest from GirlzLuhDev below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.