GirlzLuhDev Is "Sorry For Lackin"

Last weekend, GirlzLuhDev delivered a new single called, "Sorry For Lackin" which finds the up-and-coming rapper apologizing to the girl in his life for his shortcomings.

"I’m sorry for lacking lil baby didn’t get your text / I just sent the origin I’m trying to beat you in your vortex / Vampire mode she sucking vessels straight from my neck / I play Lil Durk on the road to get your mind wet," he spits on the first verse.

On the chorus, Dev wonders to himself, "What’s up, what’s up, what’s up / Did my iMessage come through? / What’s up, what’s up, what’s up / I bought your love can I refund you?"

Stream "Sorry For Lackin" below and let us know what you think of the new single in the comment section.

