GirlzLuhDev Drops Smooth Banger "Dead Bro"

Southern California can count on a new star to bring the heat this summer. GirlzLuhDev has been the one to watch over the past few years. The rapper's latest single, "Day One Starter" and "Mario Chalmers" have highlighted his penchant for mixing his melodies with humorous writing. He carries that further on his latest single, "Dead Bro." The rapper's latest record finds him diving deeper into his melody bags while reflecting on the passing of his friend, his luxurious jewelry and what goes down in the DMs. It's equally funny as it is infectious, and GirlzLuhDev's charm is the cherry on top.

Check out the latest offering from the Inland Empire native and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on his new single, "Dead Bro."

Quotable Lyrics

I just got a dream from my dead bro

He told me keep my hair, let my dreads grow

And if them n***as put you in, don't be scared bro

Don't you ever go out just like a scarecrow