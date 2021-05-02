mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

GirlzLuhDev Drops Smooth Banger "Dead Bro"

Aron A.
May 02, 2021 17:02
1 View
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Dead Bro
GirlzLuhDev

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

GirlzLuhDev shares his latest single, "Dead Bro."


Southern California can count on a new star to bring the heat this summer. GirlzLuhDev has been the one to watch over the past few years. The rapper's latest single, "Day One Starter" and "Mario Chalmers" have highlighted his penchant for mixing his melodies with humorous writing. He carries that further on his latest single, "Dead Bro." The rapper's latest record finds him diving deeper into his melody bags while reflecting on the passing of his friend, his luxurious jewelry and what goes down in the DMs. It's equally funny as it is infectious, and GirlzLuhDev's charm is the cherry on top.

Check out the latest offering from the Inland Empire native and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on his new single, "Dead Bro."

Quotable Lyrics
I just got a dream from my dead bro
He told me keep my hair, let my dreads grow
And if them n***as put you in, don't be scared bro
Don't you ever go out just like a scarecrow

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
GirlzLuhDev
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS GirlzLuhDev Drops Smooth Banger "Dead Bro"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject